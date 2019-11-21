Acoplados, Alirio Chacin, Valeria Romero

press release: You're invited to join us in SOSONIC's "IndieTuneUp" for a night of stellar music and social gathering!

Held every third Thursday of every month, IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a one-of-a-kind, up-close, intimate music listening Experience in a fun, relaxed setting.

Acoplados - "The Acolpados new acoustic duet explores the nuances of Latin American and Caribbean folk/popular music by using our voices, the cajon and the guitar to reinvent melody, harmony and rhythm in order to take you on a journey through the music that we love. Come experience music that takes you to the "llanos" of Venezuela, the "solares" of Cuba, the "callejones" of Lima Peru, and leaves you in a place completely different and unexpected.."

https://www.facebook.com/Acopladoswi/

Alirio Chacin- this new young up and coming group from Madison will keep your feet dancing filling your body with rhythm.

Special Guest for this November's event is Valeria Romero

The evening starts at 6:15 PM with our SOSONIC "Social Hour" where you have a chance to meet & mingle with the Featured Artists as well as the guests attending the event.

As always, the evening will be hosted by everyone's favorite local MC, Cooper Talbot!

Seating is $10, and LIMITED for this private event, so BE SURE TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT AHEAD OF TIME! Accomodations for Individuals, couples to larger parties can be arranged and are welcomed!

BYO of choice is also suggested for during the show!

WAYS TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT(S):

Reserve your spot through the events page.

Call SOSONIC's Shop - 608-210-2290 leave a detailed message.

Send a message with your request to the SOSONIC FaceBook page, www.facebook.com/sosonic4music

Send an email request to "events@sosonic.com"

See you at the show!