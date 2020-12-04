ONLINE: Acoplados

You can view the livestreams on Facebook: ​https://www.facebook.com/ArtLitLab and on YouTube: ​https://www.youtube.com/c/ArtLitLab

press release: ACOPLADOS LATIN PROJECT began as a duet between Juan Tomás Martínez and Richard Hildner, and now they are adding their friends on this intense journey to tucked away places from all over the American continent through an exquisite selection of pieces. Come taste this savory artistic dish which is like a serenade to the soul of the night. Acoplados has an unlimited playlist and its main purpose is to make the audience dance to all the latin rhythms. This musical project has many songs of its own, composed and created in Madison Wisconsin by the composer and leader of the band Juan Tomás Martínez, different musical genres Influenced from all of Latin America and the USA. In their repertoire they have at least 8 songs of their own, composed this last year between 2018 and today, as well as a great variety of very well selected versions of many corners of the Caribbean and the south of the American continent.They are very proud to be from Madison, Wisconsin.

The DIG JAZZ Series is presented by Madison Music Collective, Arts+Literature Laboratory, Janus Galleries, John & Carolyn Peterson Charitable Foundation, Dane Arts, Wisconsin Arts Board, WORT-FM, North Street Cabaret, Bear Sound and MadisonPro Audio.