Acoplados
Overture Center-Overture Hall Lobby 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Acoplados Latin Project began as a duet between Juan Tomas Martinez and Richard Hildner and has grown into an incredible 8-piece combo. Acoplados has an unlimited playlist and its goal is to make the audience dance through irresistable rhythm and song. They are very proud to be from Madison, Wisconsin. Join them on a diverse journey all over the American continent!
Nick Moran – Bass
Jacob Bicknase- Drums
Aaron Gochberg – Latin Percussion
Nat McIntosh – Trombone
Tony Barba – Sax
Yorel Lasley – Congas & Tumbadora
Richard Hildner – Guitar
Juancho Martinez – Vocal & Cajón