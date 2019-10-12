press release: Acoplados Latin Project began as a duet between Juan Tomas Martinez and Richard Hildner and has grown into an incredible 8-piece combo. Acoplados has an unlimited playlist and its goal is to make the audience dance through irresistable rhythm and song. They are very proud to be from Madison, Wisconsin. Join them on a diverse journey all over the American continent!

Nick Moran – Bass

Jacob Bicknase- Drums

Aaron Gochberg – Latin Percussion

Nat McIntosh – Trombone

Tony Barba – Sax

Yorel Lasley – Congas & Tumbadora

Richard Hildner – Guitar

Juancho Martinez – Vocal & Cajón