Acoustic Collective

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

Acoustic Collective collaborates to create their spin on classic songs from the '60s, '70s, and beyond in a family-friendly atmosphere. AC features James Eisele and Bill Rushmore on guitars & vocals, Delores Jenison and Carol Hulland on vocals, Tom Mielke on bass guitar, and Ken Koeppler on percussion.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/

608-216-8865
