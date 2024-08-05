× Expand courtesy Acoustic Collective A six-person band performing. Acoustic Collective

media release: Music Mondays 2024: Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our wall and to the streets. Free music – Pay what you can food cart – Unlimited fun! Mondays 5:00—7:00 p.m.

August 5 – Acoustic Collective

If you like feel-good music from the ‘60s to the present, then you’ll love the Madison based vocal group Acoustic Collective. The five-person ensemble recreates the vocal harmonies of groups like CS&N, Simon & Garfunkel, America, The Youngbloods, The Eagles, The Everly Bros and more while keeping their repertoire current with music by the Indigo Girls, Chris Stapleton, Cam, Alison Krauss, John Prine, The Dixie Chicks, and many others.