Across the Universe

media release: PG-13, Musical, Runtime - 2hrs 13m

A trippy jukebox musical that plays out to songs by the Beatles, spun around a 1960s love story featuring a young activist (Evan Rachel Wood) and her artist boyfriend (Jim Sturgess) navigating that turbulent decade. Directed by Julie Taymor and featuring performances by rock icons Joe Cocker and Bono. The film includes 33 of the Fab Four's compositions.

Movie Start Time 8:30 PM

William T. Evjue Rooftop Garden

(if inclement weather moved inside)

Free & Open to the Public

Come and enjoy a free family-friendly movie night on the beautiful rooftop of Monona Terrace. Chairs and concessions will be made available. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair, and food and beverage. No alcohol may be brought on to the premises.