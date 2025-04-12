Act of Violence
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: USA | 1948 | DCP | 82 min.
Director: Fred Zinnemann
Cast: Van Heflin, Robert Ryan, Janet Leigh
Heflin stars as a seemingly upright father and husband who is relentlessly stalked across Los Angeles by Ryan, a menacing figure from his past. One of the darkest and most morally ambiguous visions of post-war American life from the prime era of film noir, Act of Violence was made after The Search (1948) and before The Men (1950), making it “the centerpiece in a trilogy of films by Fred Zinnemann about people living in the physical or emotional ruins of World War II” (Imogen Sara Smith). A new restoration, made from original fine grain elements, will be screened.
