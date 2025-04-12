media release: USA | 1948 | DCP | 82 min.

Director: Fred Zinnemann

Cast: Van Heflin, Robert Ryan, Janet Leigh

Heflin stars as a seemingly upright father and husband who is relentlessly stalked across Los Angeles by Ryan, a menacing figure from his past. One of the darkest and most morally ambiguous visions of post-war American life from the prime era of film noir, Act of Violence was made after The Search (1948) and before The Men (1950), making it “the centerpiece in a trilogy of films by Fred Zinnemann about people living in the physical or emotional ruins of World War II” (Imogen Sara Smith). A new restoration, made from original fine grain elements, will be screened.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.