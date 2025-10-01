media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is celebrating Active Aging Month with a variety of free activities and challenges on October 1-31. Adults, ages 50 and better, are invited to try a new activity, meet people and stay active by participating in nearly 40 activities at several MSCR locations. Join MSCR for an array of exciting activities.

Active Aging activities include exciting opportunities that keep adults moving like Cardio Hike, Fall Birding, Haunted Harvest Hunt, Rucksack Hike and TRX Suspension Training, or stimulate creativity like Memoir Writing and Whimsical Watercolors! Participants can enjoy social excursions including exploring the National Mustard Museum or the Belly Dance Social Hour!

Enhance overall well being in Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body, held in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, and learn about improving balance and functional stretches in Yoga for Pickleball Injury Prevention.

"This month-long showcase is all about empowering people to maintain their independence and live a balanced, high-quality life through a wide range of health and wellness activities," says Mindy Vinje, MSCR 50+ Fitness & Wellness Specialist.

Registration opens Monday, September 22 at 12pm at mscr.org for residents and non-residents. Participants have the option to earn raffle tickets for prizes by completing daily activities.

Current MSCR participants are encouraged to share the schedule with their friends, family and neighbors.

The complete schedule for all these events is available at mscr.org.

MSCR is Madison's public recreation department and offers a variety of recreation programs for all ages. Celebrating 100 years in 2026! Please go to mscr.org for more information or call 608-204-3000.