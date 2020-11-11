Active Bystander Training

press release: Have you ever wanted to step in but weren't sure what to say? This class takes defense tactics from Chimera® Self-Defense and applies them to situations of harassment and discrimination. Come learn how to support each other and help create a culture that refuses to tolerate hatred and division. Class will be held on Wednesday, November 11, from 6-9pm, at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. All genders welcome; no previous experience or coursework necessary. Please pre-register! (Class will be canceled if enrollment is low.) $30 for public/$20 for students. For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs- and-services/chimera-self- defense/classes/.