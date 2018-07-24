Active Shooter Preparedness

Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Active shooter events are occurring at an expotential rate in our society & it is no longer a matter of IF it will happen, but WHEN & WHERE.  Our goal is to prepare you so that you, your family & your co-workers all have a plan of what to do when it does. 

Join Community Awareness Officer Kim Wood & Dane County Sheriff's Deputy Josalyn Longley as they present a FREE Active Shooter Preparedness presentation at the Middleton High School Performing Arts Center on July 24 from 6pm-8pm.

To register for this presentation or to request the presentation at your workplace, go to http://middletonpd.com/ActiveShooterPresentations.htm.

If you have any questions or would like more information about the presentations, please contact Community Awareness Officer Kim Wood at 608-824-7323 or kwood@cityofmiddleton.us.

