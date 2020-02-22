Activity Based Mindfulness for Kids

press release: This two-day workshop is an introduction to Inner Kids, an activity-based approach to mindful awareness developed by Susan Kaiser Greenland to enhance the well-being of children and their caregivers. Through meditation and other experiential exercises, role-play, group discussion, and talks, you will learn ways to integrate attention, balance, and compassion into daily life to strengthen and support the way you and the children in your life speak, act, and relate to one another.

Suitable for parents, educators, and clinicians, as well as experienced meditators and those new to mindfulness and meditation.

Susan Kaiser Greenland is an internationally recognized leader in teaching mindfulness and meditation to children, teens, parents, and professionals. She played a foundational role in making mindfulness practices developmentally appropriate for young people and helped to pioneer activity-based mindfulness with her first book, The Mindful Child. Her second book, Mindful Games, offers simple explanations of complex concepts, methods, and themes while expanding upon her work developing activity-based mindfulness practices. In addition to her work sharing mindfulness with kids, Susan has recorded a series of thirty, brief guided meditations for grownups, entitled Mindful Parent, Mindful Child.

Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Dejope Residence Hall, University of Wisconsin, 640 Elm Drive

Base fee – $225

Reduced fee for those with limited incomes – $125

Sponsor – $300 (This level allows us to offer a reduced price level for full-time students and those on a limited income.)

If your ability to pay makes it difficult to attend this program, we will make every effort to make attendance possible. Please contact us at madisonevents@tergar.org.