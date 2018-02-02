Acts to Grind

Encore Studios

Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre 1480 Martin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Acts To Grind – Season 18                            (February 2-17, 2018)

Encore continues their tradition of farce and fantasy in our festival of shorts “Acts to Grind – Season 18”  Expect the unexpected in this show of original and mostly new works.  Shorts written by Dylan Schroud, Wendy Prosise, Malissa Petterson and KelsyAnne Schoenhaar.

February 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 @ 8pm; One matinee Sunday February 11th.

Mary Dupont Wahlers Theatre 1480 Martin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Theater & Dance
608-255-0331
