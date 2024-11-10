Actually I Can Talk About Death

media release: Join us for a candid and open discussion on a topic often avoided — death. Whether you're curious, scared, or just want to connect with others, this event is for you.

This is not a grief support group.

We'll provide light refreshments (more available for purchase at Crossroads Cafe in the same building) as well as conversation starters. Bring an open mind and willingness to listen to other perspectives and curiosities around death and dying.

Let's talk about death with Good Mourning!

There is no fee to attend but space is limited, so please register.