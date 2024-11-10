#Actually I Can Talk About Death

RSVP

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528

media release: Join us for a candid and open discussion on a topic often avoided — death. Whether you're curious, scared, or just want to connect with others, this event is for you.

This is not a grief support group.

We'll provide light refreshments (more available for purchase at Crossroads Cafe in the same building) as well as conversation starters. Bring an open mind and willingness to listen to other perspectives and curiosities around death and dying.

Let's talk about death with Good Mourning!

There is no fee to attend but space is limited, so please register.

Info

Crossroads Coffeehouse, Cross Plains 2020 Main St., Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528
Special Interests
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - #Actually I Can Talk About Death - 2024-11-10 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - #Actually I Can Talk About Death - 2024-11-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - #Actually I Can Talk About Death - 2024-11-10 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - #Actually I Can Talk About Death - 2024-11-10 13:00:00 ical