Ad 2 Madison & American Advertising Federation Madison Holiday Event
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Our Affiliation with AAF
- Ad 2 Madison and AAF Madison are co-hosting a holiday party! Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5-7 p.m. to mix and mingle. We are an affiliate of AAF and work closely with the board members of the organization.
- Ad 2 Madison members can attend for free and non-member tickets are $10.
- Ad 2 Madison members should note that they will need to make an account on the AAF Madison website to get their free ticket. Whatever email address we have on file with your Ad 2 membership is your login. And your password until you change it is abc123. Email info@ad2madison.com with questions!
