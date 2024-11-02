media release: We’re thrilled to invite you to ad meliora’s upcoming concert:

passages

Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 pm

Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

This free concert features works by Bonds, Victoria, Pärt, Monteverdi, and Shaw. The program considers the passage from life into death, exploring how various religious and secular traditions conceive of death and what may come after. The texts offer us thoughts on how to live well knowing that, one day, we must each face the end of our journey.

ad meliora is a Madison, WI based, eight-voice vocal ensemble dedicated to placing early polyphony and modern minimalism in dialogue, celebrating classics while lifting up lesser known or sidelined voices.

We’re eager to share this music with you. Hope to see you there!

Yours,

Alex, Benson, Bryn, Chris, Matt, Molly, Nathan, and Sarah