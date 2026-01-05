× Expand courtesy ad meliora Members of ad meliora. ad meliora

media release: ad meliora vocal ensemble will be performing two upcoming concerts. These will feature works exploring language by Perotin, Tallis, Gesualdo, Wolfe, Schnittke, and others.

Friday January 9, 2026 @ 7:30pm at Memorial UCC, 5705 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg

Sunday January 11, 2026 @ 2:00pm at Grace Episcopal Church,116 W. Washington Ave, Madison

FREE ADMISSION, Donations Accepted.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1348585857010741/1348585860344074/

Sign up to receive future invites from ad meliora via email here: https://forms.gle/ftfgDDmibDyJD24S9