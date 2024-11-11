Ada Deer: A Tribute to Her Enduring Legacy

media release: Join the UW American Indian & Indigenous Studies department in celebrating the life of Ms. Ada Deer, the first Native woman to lead the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A champion of Indigenous rights, Ms. Deer’s tireless advocacy and leadership transformed policies and empowered Native communities. Let’s honor her lasting impact and legacy.

Register here for this event!

This event is free and open to the public. If you aren’t able to register before the event, please check in at the door.