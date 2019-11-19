press release: Join this celebration of Ada Deer ’57, former assistant secretary of Indian affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior and head of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, as she is recognized for her accomplishments, advocacy, and time at UW–Madison. She also will discuss her new memoir, Making a Difference: My Fight for Native Rights and Social Justice, with book contributor Theda Perdue, professor emerita at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The conversation will be moderated by Professor and Director of American Indian Studies, Larry Nesper. The book recounts Deer’s life, from growing up in poverty on the Menominee Reservation in Wisconsin and earning degrees in social work, to running for Congress and serving as the assistant secretary of Indian affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior. Today, Deer remains deeply committed to human rights and social justice. Reception and book signing to follow the discussion.

