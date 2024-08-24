Adam Bartels Band, Logan Bollant

media release: The Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of our Street Dance. This year, we have two performances lined up.

Logan Bollant will kick off the event from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by the Adam Bartels Band from 8:30 PM to 11:30 PM. The stage will be set facing up High Street at the lower end of Library Park. A cash bar will be available, and food will be offered by some of our local restaurants.

For more information, contact the Mineral Point Chamber of Commerce at (608) 987-3201 or visit our website at www.mineralpoint.com.

We look forward to seeing you there!