Detail from the cover art for "Love. Flies. The World: Odes to American Violence, 2000-2016."

Book release party for "Love. Flies. The World: Odes to American Violence, 2000-2016," poetry collection, with comedy and poetry performances, art by Michael Ojer.

media release: Adam Benedetto is a poet, novelist and painter, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife and two kids.

He has worked as a restaurant manager in New York City, an ESL teacher in China, and a bicycle tour guide in Paris, NYC, Portland, and Shanghai. From 2016-2019 he owned Loudest Yeller Bicycle Tours in Brooklyn, New York. He has also worked in politics organizing the first ever National Conference on Media Reform for Free Press, for the Green Party organizing their 2003 National Convention in Milwaukee, and ran for Sheriff of Dane County, Wisconsin, amassing 32,968 votes in an epic battle between a Republican cop and a Green Party community organizer.

He has published two chap books “Handwritings” (1997 Bookpress Bookstore) and “In This You’re Self AM I” (1994 self-published). His most recent publication is “Love. Flies The World: Odes to American Violence 200-2016” and his next book “How to Live the Live Tartare” is coming out in early 2025.