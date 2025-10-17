7 pm on 1/8 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 1/9-10. $31-$25.

media release: Adam Conover is a comedian and the creator, writer and star of the hit series ADAM RUINS EVERYTHING, an educational comedy that dispels common misconceptions. The New York Times calls it “one of history’s most entertaining shows dedicated to the art of debunking” and refers to Adam as a “genial provocateur.” On YouTube, his videos have amassed millions of views.

In 2022, his new series THE G WORD is premiering on Netflix. Produced in partnership with Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, it pulls the curtain back on how the federal government works using comedy and documentary storytelling.

Conover was also the host of the Nickelodeon game show THE CRYSTAL MAZE, and recurs on the animated series BOJACK HORSEMAN and TUCA AND BERTIE. As a standup comedian, Adam performs regularly in top comedy clubs and colleges across the country.