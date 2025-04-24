Adam Czerepinski, Pawan Benjamin & John Christensen

media release: Adam Czerepinski was born and raised on the east side of Madison and after twenty years living on the east coast, once again calls Madison home. Proficient as a multi-instrumentalist, Adam is a versatile keyboard and bass player, and one of the ok-est trumpet players in town. As a teenager, Adam was awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. After receiving his bachelor's degree in Jazz Composition he continued his studies at the Manhattan School of Music where he earned a master's degree in Jazz Performance and a doctorate in Jazz Arts Advancement.

Pawan Benjamin has made a global name for himself as an artist over the last decade and a half. From venues such as Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Museum of Art to festivals around the world such as the Newport Festival, the Mondriaan Jazz Festival, and many others, Pawan’s credits have spanned across genres and settings. A veteran for many years of the New York music scene, Pawan has performed in traditional and modern settings as both an in demand saxophonist, bansuri flutist and composer. In 2018, Pawan was awarded the prestigious Van Lier Foundation Award for Asian American artists in New York City, and recorded his first record, “Tinte Baja” as a homage to both traditions.

Award winning bassist, composer and Shifting Paradigm recording artist John Christensen supplies an open-hearted solidity and adventurous spirit to all of his music endeavors. With an appetite for expressing in many musical genres and situations, John has found a unique compositional voice, as demonstrated on his highly acclaimed debut album as a leader, Dear Friend.