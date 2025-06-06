Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, Driveway Thriftdwellers

The Vines, Sauk City W13002 Schoepp Road, Sauk City, Wisconsin 53583

media release: Adam Greuel & The Space Burritos returning to The Vines June 6th!!! Driveway Thriftdwellers will be opening. Get your tickets online for $25 per person or pay $30 at the door day of. Bring your chairs, blankets, and snacks. The Vines Bar will be selling wine, beer, seltzers, and some non-alcoholic options! No Alcoholic carry-ins allowed! Pets are allowed but have to be on a leash at ALL times. Kids 15 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30pm, music starts at 6:30pm. Camping is allowed for $10 per adult camping. Remember, it is an outdoor venue.

