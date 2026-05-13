× Expand courtesy Adam Greuel Six people in a bar. Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos

media release: From a galaxy far, far away, yet oddly close by, Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos bring some type of musical mischief to stage's here, there, and everywhere! Rooted in country, blues, bluegrass, and show music, as Levon Helm put it, you could just call it "rock n' roll". They specialize in having a damn good time. Despite that fun loving attitude, the musicians that frontman Adam Greuel (Horseshoes & Hand Grenades) assembles are some of the midwest's finest musical minds. Performing a hearty swamp of original music, as well as select covers from some of time's finest rock n' rollers (Little Feat, The Band, Jerry Jeff Walker), the Space Burritos embark on a mission to get you dancing off that festy-burrito, while also potentially, quite possibly, frankly, taking your mind to...space!

BONUS ENGAGEMENT: Majstång (midsummer pole) dance from Folklore Village

ECO-PARTNER: Midwest Linen Revival and Fibershed Heartland

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. TICKETS AVAILABLE MAY 15

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

To ensure the best experience for all guests, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert.

A ticket is required for entry before 6:45 PM. If you have reserved a ticket but have not arrived by that time, your spot may be released to other guests.

Beginning at 6:45 PM, walk-in admission will be offered based on availability.

For ticket assistance, please call 608-246-4550.

5:00 PM – Doors open & check-in begins

6:00 PM – Food vendors open

7:00 PM – Concert begins

9:00 PM – Event concludes