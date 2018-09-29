press release:A special performance featuring Broadway stars Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp

SAT, SEP 29, 3 PM & 8 PM | $25 tickets

In an intimate unplugged show featuring Musical Director/guitarist Dan Weiss, Adam & Anthony deliver solo sets featuring both original tunes and songs that have influenced their lives, capped off by iconic hits from where it all began - meeting at RENT 20 years ago.

ACOUSTICALLY SPEAKING: 20 YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP gives fans the opportunity to hear stripped down versions of the songs they know and love, while also hearing new and familiar stories about the iconic show and friendship. It’s these intimate evenings that resonate best with fans.