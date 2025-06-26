media release: Roundhouse Studios, 1741 Commercial Avenue, continues to be a hopping place for artist studios and new organizations.

Artist Adam Raiford Wilson invites everyone to visit his new studio (ARWIL Studio) tonight, Thursday, June 26, 6:00–10:00pm. Light refreshments will be served. Wilson's work centers on the use (and misuse) of art materials to highlight the low-quality garbage that defines modern consumer culture. Wilson advocates for consumption habits that support skilled craftspeople, and rejects the mass-production of digestible corporate home decor. Read more at his website, arwil.squarespace.com