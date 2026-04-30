media release:

FPC LIVE PRESENTS

Adam Ray

WHO IS ME Tour

(Ages 18+)

Adam Ray is a Seattle-born comedian and actor known for his versatility across stand-up, television, and film. He broke into the Netflix Top 10 with his special Dr. Phil Unleashed and has become a staple of the Kill Tony universe, where his viral characters helped earn him a spot in the show’s Hall of Fame. His improvised show, Dr. Phil LIVE!, currently tours internationally to sold-out theaters, following the success of his Hulu special Like and Subscribe.

On screen, Ray has built a reputation for high-profile character work, portraying Jay Leno in Pam & Tommy and Vince McMahon in Young Rock. His credits include appearances in Hacks, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the blockbuster film Barbie, as well as voice work for Rick & Morty and King of the Hill. Outside of acting, he hosts the About Last Night podcast, featuring guests like Sandra Bullock and Bill Burr, and has built a digital following of over 100 million views across his sketches and stand-up.

INFORMATION:

Box Office: 6:30 PM

Doors: 7:00 PM

Event: 8:00 PM

TICKETS:

Purchase Tickets!

PRESALE CODE: MADISON