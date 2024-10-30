media release: ADAM RAY is currently recurring on IMMIGRANT (Hulu), the story of the founder of the legendary Chippendales strip show starring Kumail Nanjiani. Ray received praise for his portrayal of ‘Jay Leno’ in PAM & TOMMY (Hulu), also starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. He recently wrapped shooting the second season of YOUNG ROCK for NBC, the story of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s life, recurring again as ‘Vince McMahon.’ In addition, Ray was recently a guest on Marc Maron’s iconic WTF podcast, and is a regular on The Adam Carolla Podcast.

Ray is currently recurring as ‘Ron Ziegler’ in GASLIT (Starz), also starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. He starred as the lead in the indie comedy film THE BELLMEN, and has guest starred on a number of television shows including HACKS (HBO Max), 911: LONE STAR (FOX), CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO), ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT (Netflix), SILICON VALLEY (HBO), BALLERS (HBO), 2 BROKE GIRLS (CBS), and WORKAHOLICS (Comedy Central), as well as the second season of AMERICAN VANDAL (Netflix).

Ray was a regular on LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE (Comedy Central) as well as RETURN OF THE MAC (Pop TV) opposite Joey McIntyre. He was a cast member in the reboot of the sketch comedy show MADtv (CW), and he can be seen in many of Paul Feig’s films, including the buddy cop comedy THE HEAT, the hit feature SPY, and the reboot of GHOSTBUSTERS, in which played a supporting role and voiced the iconic character of ‘Slimer’. He will be also be seen in Feig’s upcoming movie THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL starring Charlize Theron and Laurence Fishburne.He has written for MTV’s PUNK’D, ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY (Comedy Central), and the reboot of MYSTERY

SCIENCE THEATER (Netflix).You can hear Adam’s voice in Dreamwork’s TROLLS, Adult Swim’s RICK & MORTY and SUPER MANSION, SHE-RA (Netflix), DOUG UNPLUGS (AppleTV), AMERICAN DAD (TBS), ARCHIBALDS’S NEXT BIG THING (Netflix), WHEN NATURE CALLS (ABC), AMERICAN DAD (Fox) and CROSSING SWORDS (Hulu) as ‘Ruben’, opposite Nicholas Hoult, Adam Pally and Tony Hale.

Ray headlines top standup comedy clubs across the country. He also hosts the popular ABOUT LAST NIGHT podcast, which has welcomed guests such as Sandra Bullock, Bill Burr, Tiffany Haddish, Jason Derulo, Nick Swardson, Lisa Kudrow, Tom Segura, Neil Patrick Harris, Sebastian Maniscalco, Melissa McCarthy, Dana Carvey, and Joel McHale! His hilarious sketches and standup comedy clips have garnered over 50 million views on YouTube & can all be viewed at adamraycomedy.com.