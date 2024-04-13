Adapted Ballrooom Dance

× Expand courtesy Dance Mobility Cheryl Angelelli (left) and Tamerlan Gadirov. Cheryl Angelelli (left) and Tamerlan Gadirov.

media release: ARTS for ALL Wisconsin (AFA) will welcome top-ranked U.S. wheelchair ballroom dance couple Cheryl Angelelli and Tamerlan Gadirov to Madison on April 13 (at noon, MYArts) to lead a free 90-minute class for people with and without disabilities to learn more about dance from experts in the field.

Open to ALL 16 years of age and older; ideal for people currently teaching dance, including physical education teachers. The workshop is FREE, but registration is required at www.artsforallwi.org/participate.

Cheryl Angelelli always loved to dance, and that didn’t change when she was paralyzed in an accident at 14 years old. In 2014 she fell in love with wheelchair ballroom dancing, and she turned that passion into creating opportunities for other wheelchair users to learn to dance. In 2015 she co-founded a free wheelchair ballroom dance program in Michigan called Dance Mobility. She will bring her dance skills to Madison as part of the first phase of ARTS for ALL Wisconsin’s new adaptive dance initiative, funded through a two-year grant from Madison Community Foundation.

“Bringing experts from around the country to Madison to expand the knowledge base of professionals and community members is a core goal of our new adaptive dance programming,” AFA Executive Director Christina Martin-Wright says. “We can’t wait to share more opportunities with our community.”

The workshop is ideal for people currently teaching dance, including physical education teachers, who are committed to inclusion. Participants will learn how to dance the waltz and the cha-cha as both a seated dancer and a standing partner. The class will also feature a performance by Angelelli and Gadirov.

“I know how much joy dancing has brought me, and I want to share it with other people with disabilities,” says Angelelli. “I may not dance with my feet, but I dance with my heart.”

This is the first in AFA’s series of free Professional Development workshops in Adaptive and Inclusive Dance. We welcome educators, professional dancers, and community members who wish to learn more about inclusive dance practices.

For more information about the adaptive dance program and how to get involved, please visit www.artsforallwi.org/programs/dance or contact AFA at 608-241-2131.

More about ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

The mission of ARTS for ALL Wisconsin is to expand the capabilities, confidence, and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities throughout Wisconsin by providing opportunities in the arts.

More about Cheryl Angelelli

Cheryl is a 4-time Paralympic medalist and World Record holder in swimming. She began ballroom dancing in 2014. She is the co-founder of Dance Mobility. Cheryl and her professional dance partner, Tamerlan Gadirov are the top ranked Para Dancers in the U.S. Cheryl and Tamerlan compete nationally and internally and have won multiple awards for their show stopping performances.