media release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) and the Madison Parks Department are hosting a free, Adapted Family Swim Night on Thursday, July 28, 6:30-8pm at the Goodman Pool, 325 W Olin Ave.

The event is open to individuals who have disabilities, their caregivers and their families. The pool has a zero-depth entry, aquatic lift and water wheelchairs are available. Lifeguards are provided.

In addition to the Adapted Family Swim Night, MSCR offers classes year-round for people who have disabilities like Chair Exercise, City Club, Dance and Move, Water Walking, Yoga and more. Look for the class openings in the Fall 2022 Program Guide on August 7 at mscr.org. Registration begins Monday, August 15 at 8 am.

MSCR is Madison’s recreation department offering a wide range of programs for all ages. Programs include arts, enrichment, camps, fitness, outdoors, sports, swimming, adapted recreation and more. Go to mscr.org or call 608-204-3000 for more information.