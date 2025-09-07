RSVP for Adapting To A Changing World

media release: A Centennial Benefit for Our Neighbors In Need

For 100 years, compassionate people have helped Dane County neighbors in need through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison. Join us on Sept. 17 to learn how we will adapt for a second century of service through love and action. Help raise $400,000 to feed the hungry, care for the sick, give dignity, and lend comfort to struggling families.

5:00 pm — Ecumenical Prayer Service

5:30 pm — Cash Bar and Adaptation Games

6:45 pm – 8:30 pm — Dinner and Keynote Speaker

Individual Tickets — $75; Tables of 8 — $600. Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 7. Business formal attire.

Keynote Speaker: John F. Foppe, executive director; Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Louis Council

John Foppe has shown millions of people that the only handicaps we have are the mental and emotional ones that prevent us from participating fully in life. John inspires people to dream and show them how to turn visions into outcomes. Born without arms, John embodies the essence of Catholic servant leadership, employing resilience, purpose, and adaptation. As an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker, executive and committed Catholic, John brings a fresh perspective of triumph over adversity.