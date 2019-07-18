Adaptive Chair Yoga

press release: The class will focus on Yoga-informed exercises that are adapted to sitting in chairs. It is designed specifically for adults with mobility issues, but anyone can join! Participants will experience the benefits of body/core awareness, flexibility and well-being at whatever level of mobility is most comfortable for them. Please register for each session separately, registration begins July 5th. Jody Alexander is a 200hr and 500 hr Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT). She is a Yoga, Exercise and Adaptive Golf Instructor for MSCR and a Yoga Teacher with YogAutism.org and MARC.