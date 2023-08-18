Adaptive Family Swim Night
to
Goodman Pool 325 Olin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join MSCR and Madison Parks as we host a FREE Adapted Family Swim Night! We welcome all individuals with disabilities and their caregivers and families for an evening of water fun at Goodman Pool. Zero-depth entry, aquatic lift, and water wheelchairs are available.
What to Expect
- Noodles, which are not typically allowed, are allowed to use at this event
- Water wheelchairs are provided by MSCR
- The entire pool is available for use, with water features and slides available.
- Swim test required for those using the diving board or deep water - based on our swim test policy
- No concessions
For more information please contact Michelle Borkovec
NOTE: Recreation Swim will end early at 4:45 pm
Info
