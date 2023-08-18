Adaptive Family Swim Night

media release: Join MSCR and Madison Parks as we host a FREE Adapted Family Swim Night! We welcome all individuals with disabilities and their caregivers and families for an evening of water fun at Goodman Pool. Zero-depth entry, aquatic lift, and water wheelchairs are available.

What to Expect

Noodles, which are not typically allowed, are allowed to use at this event

Water wheelchairs are provided by MSCR

The entire pool is available for use, with water features and slides available.

Swim test required for those using the diving board or deep water - based on our swim test policy

No concessions

For more information please contact Michelle Borkovec

NOTE: Recreation Swim will end early at 4:45 pm