Media Release: Drumroll, please! We're thrilled to announce the inaugural Adaptive Gaming Expo, set to take place on June 7th, 2024, from 1-6 pm at the Madison Marriot West Ballroom in Middleton, Wisconsin.

This isn't just any gaming expo – it's a celebration of diversity, innovation, and inclusivity in gaming like never before! Join us as we transform the gaming landscape and pave the way for a future where every gamer feels empowered and included.

What can you expect? Get ready to immerse yourself in:

Adaptive Gaming Showcase: Explore the latest in adaptive gaming technology, from innovative controllers to cutting-edge software.

Expert Presenters: Hear from industry experts and thought leaders as they discuss the future of adaptive gaming and share insights into the latest trends and developments.

Accessible Gaming Zones: Dive into dedicated gaming zones where you can try out a variety of adaptive controllers, test your skills, and connect with fellow gamers.

Vendor Booths: Discover a variety of vendor booths featuring the latest products and services in adaptive gaming technology. From hardware to software, accessories, and more, you'll find everything you need to take your gaming experience to the next level.

But wait, there's more! Did we mention that this event is FREE to attend?!

Mark your calendars, and spread the word. Let's make history together at the Adaptive Gaming Expo.

Presented by Access to Independence.