media release: Performances 2/8 at 7pm, 2/9 at 7pm, 2/10 at 2pm, and 2/10 at 7pm

Don’t miss the upcoming winter musical, The Addams Family, presented by Memorial Theater Company. We invite you all to enjoy an evening of the creepy, quirky and crazy antics of the Addams family as they host Wednesday’s love interest, Lucas and his parents for dinner. Everyone gathers (both living and dead) to see how the evening will unfold!

Tickets are $15 premium tickets, $12 adults, $10 senior citizens and $5 for students.