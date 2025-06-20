7 pm on 6/20-21 and 2 pm, 6/22. $20 ($15 students).

media release: Get ready to snap your fingers and step into the delightfully spooky world of The Addams Family! Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s Penguin Project proudly presents the first-ever adaptive edition of the hit Broadway musical.

This approximately 60-minute production is specially designed to showcase the incredible talents of young artists with differing abilities.

Join Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the whole eccentric Addams clan in this heartwarming and hilarious story of love, family, and embracing what makes us unique.

With catchy songs, unforgettable characters, and plenty of laughs, this production brings the magic of musical theatre to life in a way that welcomes and celebrates everyone.

The Penguin Project of SPCT provides young artists with differing abilities the opportunity to shine on stage, supported by peer mentors who help bring their performances to life. This production is a celebration of creativity, friendship, and the joy of theatre for all.

Don’t miss this spooky and spectacular show—perfect for the whole family! ​