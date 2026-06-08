media release: Join us Saturday June 20, from 9a.m. to 1p.m. For an "Adding with Electricity" class at Madison hackerspace Sector67. You can register for $50.

Adding with Electricity is a four-hour hands-on deep dive exploration of the digital electronics that power our modern world. Starting from the basics of electricity and transistors, students are introduced to the binary number system and the logic gates that power all digital electronics. Along the way, you’ll learn how solderless breadboards actually work and use transistors and resistors to build logic gates from scratch. By the end of the session, each participant will have built a functioning circuit that can add numbers, and the class will collaborate to scale that up into a larger, multi-bit adder, experiencing firsthand how individual pieces combine into real computational power.

Attendees should be comfortable with basic arithmetic and be ready to stay focused for a full four-hour session, with short breaks to recharge both brains and batteries.