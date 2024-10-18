Addison Johnson, Dogtown Hollow

media release: Addison Johnson is a singer, songwriter & performer whose melodies and lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide. A true story teller at heart, Addison's songwriting is a fusion of personal experiences and the study and observation of the people and places who demonstrate the everyday human condition. Roots-Rockin' locals Dogtown Hollow will open at 7pm, sharing songs from their recent EP "Rivers, Roads & Bridges." Addison Johnson is on at 9pm. $5 cover.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1052920953139362/