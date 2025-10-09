Addressing Hearing Loss for Better Brain Health

media release: This annual educational event, hosted by the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC), is free and open to people of all ages. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between hearing and memory loss, empowering them to take steps to support better brain health.

The program will include complimentary refreshments and a health and wellness resource fair. Panelists include Bobby Gibbs, PhD; Erik Jorgensen, AuD, PhD; and Kimberly Mueller, PhD, CCC-SLP, from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, along with Jenna Woestman, AuD, CCC-A, EBP-C, from William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital. These experts will explore the science behind hearing and memory loss and why it matters for brain health. Art Walaszek, MD, will moderate the discussion and Q&A.

2025 Event Schedule:

4:30–5:30 p.m. Resource fair and refreshments

5:30–7:30 p.m. Featured speakers and Q&A panel

There will be plenty of free parking available. Use North Door #23 to enter the building.