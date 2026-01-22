Addressing Racial Disparities in Housing and Homeownership - What Communities Can Do

media release: February Regional Housing Network Webinar

Addressing racial disparities in housing and homeownership was one of the top priorities identified by the RHS Housing Advisory Committee they felt should be addressed at a regional level. This webinar will provide an overview of ongoing disparities in housing and homeownership, some of the impacts, and provide information on current efforts and resources. Also shared, will be a new RHS Fact Sheet on Racial Disparities in Housing and Homeownership and the impact to people and communities.

Katey Nelson, operations director, YWCA, and 2024 recipient of the Dane County Hometown Housing Hero Award, will discuss YWCA's work in racial justice. Katey will outline the programming and resources that support people of color to gain and maintain access to stable housing. She will also provide examples of how you and your community members can benefit from YWCA's work and get involved.

Tiffany Malone, co-founder, Own It: Building Black Wealth, will discuss her organization's mission and programming to address disparities in homeownership for people of color, and how you, your community and the private sector can participate in the solutions.