Adedayo Agarau, Nandi Comer, Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome three poets to read in the evening of September 25th. In celebration of his new release The Years of Blood: Poems, Poet Adedayo Agarau will be joined by fellow poets Nandi Comer and Maryhilda Obasiota Ibe. Join us for this evening of poetry!

About the Book

In this unflinching debut collection, Adedayo Agarau confronts the harrowing reality of ritual killings and child abductions that have terrorized Nigeria from the turbulent pre-democratic era to the present day. Set against the backdrop of rural Ibadan, The Years of Blood plunges readers into the depths of collective trauma where “memory forsakes the body at the point where fear fills the body like air.”

These poems bear witness to unspeakable atrocities through dreamlike landscapes and surreal imagery that resist rational explanation. Memory is as vital as it is ungraspable. As the painful poem “the abduction” puts it, “memory forsakes the body at the point where fear fills the body like air.” Or, in “Lilac,” where “the debris of memory / becomes the fog before you.” Agarau’s lyrical language—at once rich and broken—captures both the violence witnessed and the guilt of survival through repetitions of words, phrases, and motifs.

As both survivor and émigré to the US, Agarau explores “the weight of disappearance [that] hangs heavy over memory,” the ongoing trauma that cannot be shed, and the search for healing across continents. His poems attempt to wrest language out of terror’s domain, asking: “How many ways can the poet craft an elegy?”

Above and beyond its art, The Years of Blood is essential reading for those interested in African literature, postcolonial studies, and the intersection of personal and political history and global literature. In its unyielding approach to its subject matter, this volume is a crucial interlocutor to conversations on trauma, grief, loss, absence, migration, loneliness, and African spiritualism.

For readers of Ilya Kaminsky, Safia Elhillo, Ocean Vuong, and Claudia Rankine, this collection speaks to both specific cultural realities and universal human experiences through poetry that refuses easy consolation.

About The Readers

Adedayo Agarau’s debut collection, The Years of Blood, won the Poetic Justice Institute Editor’s Prize for BIPOC Writers (Fordham University Press, Fall 2025). He is a Wallace Stegner Fellow ‘25, a Cave Canem Fellow and a 2024 Ruth Lilly-Rosenberg Fellowship finalist. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Agbowó Magazine: A Journal of African Literature and Art and a Poetry Reviews Editor for The Rumpus. He is the author of the chapbooks Origin of Name (African Poetry Book Fund, 2020) and The Arrival of Rain (Vegetarian Alcoholic Press, 2020).

Nandi Comer is an award-winning poet and essayist. She served as the 2nd Poet Laureate of the state of Michigan 2023-2025, during which time she spearheaded Michigan Words and the video series Michigan in Verse. She is the author of American Family: A Syndrome (Finishing Line Press) and Tapping Out (Triquarterly), which was awarded the 2020 Society of Midland Authors Award and the 2020 Julie Suk Award. She is a Cave Canem Fellow, a Callaloo Fellow, an Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow, and a 2019 Kresge Arts in Detroit Fellow. Her poems and essays have appeared in Green Mountains Review, The Offing, Callaloo, Crab Orchard Review, The Journal of Pan African Studies, and others. She currently serves as the 2025-2026 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin’s Institute for Creative Writing. She is the co-director of Detroit Lit.

Maryhilda Obasiota Ben Ibe is a Nigerian poet. She is a 2025 Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellow. She is the winner of the Indiana Review Poetry Prize, American Literary Review Poetry Prize, Bloomsday Poetry Prize and a finalist for the Porter House Review Prize. Her works have appeared or are forthcoming on Poetry magazine, Indiana Review, American Literary Review, Chestnut Review, Brittle Paper and elsewhere. She received her Masters in Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is also a Best of the Net nominee and currently serves as the Hoffman-Halls Emerging Artist Fellow (HEAF) at the Wisconsin Institute of Creative Writing.