press release: The Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St, Mt Horeb) debuted the 2nd Annual “Student Spotlight” art show on Thursday, July 01, featuring the work of Mount Horeb High School incoming Senior Adelaide Arrigoni. Arrigoni’s installation, entitled “Protecting Bodies,” will be on display in the Historium’s Walk-up Gallery through Sunday, August 15. The Walk-up Gallery provides an awning-sheltered, accessible, outdoor venue for art appreciation that is available for 24/7 viewing.

The pieces in “Protecting Bodies,” Arrigoni explains, are influenced by forces both external and internal. With a worldwide pandemic keeping many students homebound and isolated from their peers, while American society simultaneously faced an overwhelming assortment of social reckonings, Mount Horeb-based Arrigoni relied on the creative process as a calming center: “It serves as a way for me to process what is going on in the world around me and in my own head. It feels good to explore my ideas and consciousness. Developing a personal style for my art was a big step for me, I finally had a way to bring forward my perspective and opinions in a unique and authentic way.”

Arrigoni’s favorite medium is printmaking, and she plans to pursue this craft as an entrepreneur after post-high school.

The Driftless Historium’s "Student Spotlight” initiative celebrates the talent of area youth. This program, developed in partnership with Mount Horeb High School art educators Anna King and Dana Showers, provides an opportunity for young artists to gain experience producing and promoting a public art installation in a professional setting. Arrigoni was selected by committee from a pool of student applicants.

Meet Arrigoni at an outdoor, physically-distanced artist reception to be held Saturday, July 25 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

For more information, call the Driftless Historium at 608-437-6486 or email mthorebhistory@mhtc.net.