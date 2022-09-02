Adem Tesfaye (album release) with Lacouir Yancey, JAH Boogie, Doses, TC Thomas, Black Poet Society

× Expand courtesy Adem Tesfaye New York City-based musician Adem Tesfaye is a Madison native.

$20 ($15 adv.). with special guests Lacouir Yancey, JAH Boogie, Doses, TC Thomas, Black Poet Society and more!

media release: Adem Tesfaye is a Madison native, emcee/songwriter, Hip-hop guitarist, a music producer whose music style has deep roots in Hip-Hop, funk, reggae, and blues. Adem draws his inspiration from artists like Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, Tribe Called Quest, Gang Star, and the Roots. His craftsmanship of storytelling is unique and rhythmically hypnotic. Adem’s stature on stage and baritone voice ooze with sexy richness, heartfelt warmth, life wisdom, and command. Having lived in Seattle and NYC his sound is an elixir of grit, instrumentation, big stage performance, and Broadway lights. Adem released two solo albums, D-iZ-lll “the Sickness” and “Athedage” with producer Rick Flowers, Mannie Sanchez and Matt Mueller and shared stage with acts like Red Man, Method Man, De la soul, Pharside, Ben Harper, Spearhead, and Jazzmatazz. His latest Release “Pressure”! released March 11th, 2022 with his new crew. Adem Tesfaye Band is a Soul Funk Rock band with a Hip-Hop edge.

