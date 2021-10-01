Adem Tesfaye Band

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Adem Tesfaye is a Madison native, NYC-based emcee/songwriter, hip-hop guitarist, music producer whose music style has deep roots in Hip-Hop, funk, reggae, and blues. Adem draws his inspiration from artists like Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, ATribe Called Quest, Gang Star, and The Roots. His craftsmanship of storytelling is unique and rhythmically hypnotic.

Support the musicians! Support the crew! Support the venue! GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive" https://www.gofundme.com/keep-coda-alive/. Thank you for your continued support of live music!

