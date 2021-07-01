Adem Tesfaye, LaCouir “B-Boy Spirit” Yancey, The Mighty Joe White, Yorel Lashley, Rick Flowers
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us for a Hot Night in the City! A celebration of Adem Tesfaye’s birthday co-hosted by Hedi Lamarr. Music showcase featuring Adem Tesfaye and special guests performances by LaCouir “B-Boy Spirit” Yancey, The Mighty Joe White, Yorel Lashley and Rick Flowers. Red Carpet Event @7pm // Show Starts @8pm - 11pm.
Tickets are $15 in ADV ademtesfaye.net // $20 @ Doors
