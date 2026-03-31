× Expand courtesy Adem Tesfaye A close-up of Adem Tesfaye. Adem Tesfaye

media release: Adem Tesfaye is an award-winning singer-songwriter, emcee, and hip-hop guitarist whose music fuses funk, reggae, blues, and hip-hop into an electrifying sound. Known for his compelling storytelling and commanding stage presence, Adem’s rich baritone voice exudes soulful warmth, charisma, and lyrical depth.

Join us in our revamped event space where cozy seating, combined with our industrial chic distillery vibes and carefully curated cocktails, will help wind up your week on a relaxing note.

Tasting Room Opens: 5:00 PM Music: 7:00 PM

Tickets: $12 Advance / $15 Day of Show.