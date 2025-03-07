Jackie McLean tribute. $15.

media release: Matt Blair, piano - Clay Lyons, alto saxophone - Sebastian Roman, tenor saxophone - Aden Stier, bass - Jordan Kowalski, drums.

Join us for a night of music at the North Street Cabaret as the Aden Stier Quintet presents the music of one of jazz's most influential alto saxophonists—Jackie McLean. Known for his bold, acidic sound and pioneering contributions to hard bop and avant-garde jazz, McLean remains a monumental figure in the world of jazz through a body of work that spans five decades.

The Aden Stier Quintet will be performing selections from Jackie's oeuvre. Featuring Clay Lyons on the Alto Saxophone, Sebastian Roman on the Tenor Saxophone, Matt Blair on Piano, Aden Stier on Bass, and Jordan Kowalski on drums. This special tribute show is a celebration of McLean's lasting influence on jazz music and his artistic legacy.