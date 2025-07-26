Aden Stier Trio

× Expand courtesy Aden Stier Aden Stier and bass. Aden Stier

media release: Aden Stier is a bassist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist from Madison, Wisconsin. A versatile composer and improviser, Aden hopes to draw inspiration from the whole scope of American music. Aden performs regularly in Wisconsin and Illinois as a leader and co-collaborator. Current projects include, Aden Stier Quintet, Stier/Sundstrom Double Quartet, Aden Stier Bell Ensemble, Jazz Flux, D'funk and the Grease Monkeys, Roman Sextet, and the Latin Jazz Jam at Zuzu's.

Outdoor concert, weather permitting (will move inside if raining)