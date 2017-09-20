ADJ Group Expo

Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Join us for an inside look at professional lighting and products!

Stop by to meet with reps from ADJ’s family of brands and learn all about their latest products. And…see an amazing light show!

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 10 AM – 4 PM, Full Compass, Studio 1, 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy

Register for the event at www.fullcompass.com/adj-group-expo

Full Compass 9770 Silicon Prairie Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53793
