The Administrative State and the Rule of Law in Japan: A Comparative Perspective

media release: noon lecture in the Law School’s Lubar Commons (Room 7200)

The Law School’s East Asian Legal Studies Center and the Center for East Asian Studies will host a lecture by Hitoshi Ushijima, James B. MacDonald Distinguished Professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School this spring and professor of law at Chuo University, Tokyo.

In this talk, Professor Ushijima will examine the administrative state and the rule of law in Japan from a comparative perspective, drawing on his expertise in administrative and regulatory law, environmental and climate change law, and transnational legal systems.